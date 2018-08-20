20 Aug
RCVS launches series of case studies to its website to cover what vets can and cannot delegate to RVNs and SVNs in veterinary practices.
Vets and vet nurses seeking clarification around Schedule 3 can now access a host of case studies via the RCVS website.
The college added the studies to its website following a consultation last year highlighting some confusion existed among vets and VNs around Schedule 3 of the Veterinary Surgeons’ Act, which covers what vets can and cannot delegate to RVNs and SVNs.
It is anticipated the case studies will provide further clarification to the profession.
An RCVS spokesman said: “We thought a useful start would be producing some case studies to assist in understanding the application of Schedule 3. The five we have published thus far demonstrate how veterinary nurses and student veterinary nurses can work within Schedule 3, and what they can do when working independently.”
Topics include supervising student veterinary nurses, student veterinary nurses and out-of-hours, first and second vaccinations, microchipping dogs, and competence and confidence.
