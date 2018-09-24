In this specific case, a more detailed inspection of the vaginal canal confirmed the presence of a characteristic friable, cauliflower-like mass, oozing a serosanguineous fluid and likely the cause of the vaginal discharge. The tumour may arise deep in the prepuce or vagina and it may be difficult to see; this may lead to misdiagnosis if bleeding is confounded with oestrus, urethritis, cystitis or prostatitis.