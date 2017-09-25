Case progression

Seven days after admission, and still not claimed by an owner, the cat was anaesthetised again for a full clinical assessment and ovariohysterectomy in preparation for rehoming. The ventral midline laparotomy approach for the spay showed a moderate amount of serosanguinous fluid present in the abdomen. The cat was approximately six weeks pregnant, with four fetuses identified within the uterus, located in both horns. The left ovary was ligated as normal; however, the right ovary – the same side as the limb fracture – was certainly abnormal.