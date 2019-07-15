These appear as poorly staining, teardrop-shaped structures with an eccentric, deeply basophilic nucleus. Their morphology is compatible with Babesia species, which is a haemoprotozoan organism transmitted by various types of tick, and is often the cause of haemolytic anaemia and thrombocytopenia in domestic animals. Babesia species varies in appearance, and both large (2μm to 5μm) and small (1μm to 3μm) forms have been described. Large forms include Babesia canis – as seen in this case.