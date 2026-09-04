4 Sept 2026
Vets are being urged to share their experiences amid fears of an increase in cases, which could be linked to a recall of several food products.
Image: Ian Dyball / Adobe Stock
Vets have been urged to share their experiences of a canine eye condition amid fears a recent increase in cases could be linked to the dogs’ diets.
Subscription pet food provider Years has voluntarily recalled most of its fresh meal products after nearly 200 of its customers reported eye problems.
But the British Association of Veterinary Ophthalmologists (BrAVO) has stressed there is currently “insufficient evidence” to link the products, or any specific dietary element, to an increase in acute bilateral keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS) cases.
The group has set up a working party, which is seeking clinical information on KCS cases, to determine whether there is a link and what might be behind it.
BrAVO president Chris Dixon and vice-president Vim Kumaratunga stressed the working party was seeking details of “all relevant cases”, regardless of the diet being fed to the dogs involved.
They said: “Collecting an appropriate spectrum of cases is essential if we are to determine whether any apparent association is genuine.
“The greater the number and breadth of cases submitted, the more robustly we will be able to investigate the apparent increase in acute bilateral KCS and assess the potential factors involved.
“Dietary association is one of a number of potential factors being considered, and the purpose of the investigation is to examine these objectively rather than to assume a particular cause.
“Our priority is to establish the facts as quickly and rigorously as possible, in the interests of affected dogs, their owners, the veterinary profession and all other parties involved.
“Further information will be shared when the available data allow meaningful conclusions to be drawn.”
The association added that it has been in contact with senior managers of Years, whom they praised for their “collaborative approach” to the issue.
In a statement on its website, Years described the matter as “deeply upsetting” and said recalling the products was the responsible thing to do.
It added: “Even though the investigation is still ongoing and no causal link has so far been established between bilateral dry eye in dogs and our food, we are not prepared to take chances with the dogs people trust us to feed.”
The company said its investigation was currently focused on the possibility of contamination to a portion of its buckwheat supply.
But BrAVO, whose case survey can be completed online, stressed the dietary connection should only be treated as a “potential correlation” for now.