Once the daily energy allowance has been determined, either by diet history or formula, the next decision is how many calories can be saved for treats. Some owners do not treat, but most do – so it is best to include in the regime, if this is the case, to promote compliance. Treats should be safe for dogs and cats, and should provide a maximum of 10% of the daily calories, with 90% provided by the weight loss diet. Some treats and their energy density are detailed in Panel 1 below.