25 Nov 2020
Four-year-old Stanley undergoes complex surgery to repair a shattered pelvis and internal damage after collision with car.
Stanley was treated at West Midlands Veterinary Referrals in Staffordshire.
A cat is back on all fours after a car collision left it with a horrific fracture to the pelvis that required extensive reconstructive surgery.
Four-year-old Stanley is back to his best after undergoing a complex two-hour surgery to repair his shattered pelvis and other internal damage resulting from the traumatic collision.
The pelvis was wired, screwed and plated together by advanced small animal practitioner Jon Mills at West Midlands Veterinary Referrals near Burton-on-Trent.
Mr Mills said: “Stanley had a horrific pelvic fracture that presented us with a series of challenges from the start. He was in so much pain his behaviour was very fractious, which meant we were only able to perform a very limited pre-op examination.
“When we finally saw the extent of the damage, it was immediately clear he required extensive attention to repair his injuries. The right acetabulum was fractured very badly. Most of the acetabulum stayed with the ischium; the cranioventral part stayed with the ventral iliac wing and the rest of the iliac wing was attached to the sacrum.
“Fixing it required numerous pins and wire, and this was all buttressed with a 2.4mm locking plate. There were a few minor comminutions. A trochanteric osteotomy, fixed with two pins and wire, facilitated accurate reduction, which was pleasing.
“There were three pins and a cerclage wire used for initial reduction, and the plate had three screws proximal and three distal. A urethral catheter was sutured in for the early post-op period.”
The operation was a success, but Stanley took time to recover due to associated neurological damage.
Mr Mills said: “For a short while following the operation, Stanley had problems using the leg, but after some loving care at home and a little patience, he is now using all four legs with ease and returning to normal behaviour, such as jumping up on to the kitchen counters.”