26 Aug 2020
The London Cat Clinic is launching the UK’s first dedicated feline ophthalmology clinic, with new facility to be headed by Ursula Dietrich.
Jeremy Campbell, founder of The London Cat Clinic.
The UK’s first dedicated ophthalmology clinic for cats is set to launch at The London Cat Clinic.
The new facility will be headed up by veterinary ophthalmologist Ursula Dietrich, who has high-profile international experience in the field and is about to step down as senior lecturer in veterinary ophthalmology at the RVC.
Dr Dietrich has contributed to books and international research papers in the field, and has held prestigious positions that include chairing the European College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists scientific committee from 2007-12 and membership of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists examination committee from 2002-6.
Dr Dietrich said: “I am thrilled to take on this new role, heading up The London Cat Clinic’s new opthalmology centre.
“The clinic is doing wonderful things in feline veterinary care as the largest specialist practice devoted solely to cats in the UK. The ophthalmology service is the next exciting development in achieving our goal of being a centre of excellence in feline veterinary medicine.”
The ophthalmology service is set to start in September. Other developments include creation of 24/7 care for hospital inpatients, and a new emergency service for registered clients and patients.
The clinic has also received gold standard Cat Friendly Clinic status from the International Society of Feline Medicine.