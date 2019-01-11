11 Jan
Two online learning courses unveiled by the International Society of Feline Medicine – one for vets and nurses, and one for receptionists.
The International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) has launched two courses aimed at individuals working in veterinary practice, to support the global success of the Cat Friendly Clinic programme.
The Cat Friendly Veterinary Professional course is aimed at vets and nurses, and covers all aspects of being cat friendly over six modules, including:
The Cat Friendly Veterinary Receptionist course includes everything receptionists need to know about cats and how to be cat friendly across four modules, including their role in making the practice cat friendly.
Both are three-month online courses, with students working through the modules at their own pace. A short assessment is held at the end of each module, and students will receive a certificate and badge for completing the course.
Sarah Endersby, ISFM’s veterinary development manager, said: “We are very excited to offer cat-friendly training for individuals. The courses are suitable for all members of the practice team and you do not have to work in an accredited cat-friendly clinic to study with us – meaning there is something for everyone.”
For more information and to sign up, visit the International Cat Care’s Cat Friendly Courses webpage.