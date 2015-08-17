Advise owners on the most appropriate ways to transport their cat. Top opening baskets (or ones easy to dismantle) are preferable to ones with a small “front” door. Covering the cat carrier with a towel can be helpful in cats prone to stress.

Before sampling, allow the cat some time to “unwind”, preferably in a calm and quiet environment. A consulting room, with the owner present, is often ideal.

Cats are sensitive to smell – wearing strong perfume or liberal use of room fresheners or deodorisers, can be challenging to the cat on top of usual surgery smells. Ventilate rooms and rinse off disinfectants thoroughly if directed by the manufacturer. Install pheromone diffusers throughout the practice.

Remember, many geriatric cats suffer from osteoarthritis, which can make restraint painful – be calm and gentle in your handling and you will notice a huge difference.

Adopting a less is more approach to restraint will help prevent the cat resorting to aggression. Cats generally respond well to minimal restraint. Tips include: always approaching the cat in a calm and soothing manner, ideally stroking and talking to it before lifting it from its cage or basket if the cat allows this not scruffing the cat routinely and certainly not for lifting after removing the cat from the basket, letting it settle and stroking it talking to the cat using a calm, level tone, moving slowly and quietly and without making sudden movements while having a chat, or letting it wander around for a few minutes having items such as thick towels to hand for calm use if required if aggression does occur, it is important to realise it is because the cat is fearful, not “dominant” – aggression may be a consequence of pain incurred during handling for cats with conditions such as osteoarthritis be willing to use chemical restraint to avoid/decrease stress, which may be caused by using physical restraint on the patient



Cystocentesis urine sample collection

The only requirements for successful sampling are a calm cat whose bladder can be palpated. The author prefers to use a 1in 23-gauge needle and a 5ml or 10ml syringe. The patient is restrained as gently as possible standing, in lateral recumbency or in dorsal recumbency. In general, it is best to have the cat in the position in which it feels most comfortable. If the cat becomes tense, the bladder will be much harder to palpate, so it is in your interest to keep the cat as calm and happy as possible.