5 May 2020
Entries are now open for the International Cat Care photography competition, and budding photographers everywhere are being urged to submit their best efforts by 1 July.
“The six stages of cats” is the theme for this year’s International Cat Care (iCatCare) photography competition.
Prizes are up for grabs, including a first prize of £500 for this year’s competition in which the charity is exploring the six different life stages of cats – from kitten to super senior – which means all cats are suitable subject matter.
Pictures of cats from kitten, junior, adult, mature, senior and super-senior are being sought, and entrants are asked to enter the life stage of the cat in the photo, or at least an estimate, when submitting their pictures.
The charity’s annual photography competition was launched in 2013 and has since attracted 10s of thousands of entries.
Previous themes have included “Cat-human relationships”, “Kittenhood”, “Street cats”, “Cat naps”, “The beauty of cats” and “Cats for all seasons”.
In total, 12 winning images will be chosen, with 1 overall winner. All winners will have their images feature on charity merchandise, which will be sold to raise funds for iCatCare’s work.
The competition is now open for entries and will run until 10am (BST) on 1 July 2020. Winners will be announced on iCatCare’s social media pages shortly after.