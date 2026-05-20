20 May 2026
Cat poison warning issued over hair loss treatment
A leading charity has urged cat owners to be vigilant as it warned other products could also be dangerous to pets.
A new warning has been issued over the risk of cats being poisoned through contact with human hair loss treatment products.
Cats Protection officials say they want to raise awareness of the “potentially devastating effects” of minoxidil, which they fear are not widely known.
But the group has also warned other products, including anti-inflammatory and hormone replacement therapy gels plus skin treatments, can also pose a danger as they called for more to be done to alert owners.
Head of cat welfare engagement Sarah Merrett said: “Given the frequency with which GPs prescribe or recommend dermal treatments, a brief reminder to patients with pets could have prevented avoidable and distressing toxicities.”
Minoxidil concern
The current concern is focused on minoxidil, a commonly used over-the-counter treatment for thinning hair.
Cats Protection said 20 feline poisoning incidents were recorded by the Veterinary Poisons Information Service, though they believe the true figure will be higher because of the lack of mandatory reporting.
The charity said the product can cause profound hypotension, with many cases requiring intensive care.
Reported effects are also said to have included pulmonary oedema or pleural effusion, respiratory distress, weakness and collapse.
‘Urging caution’
Ms Merrett said: “The potential side effects of these treatments on cats are not widely appreciated so we are keen to get the message out urging caution around these therapies if you are a cat owner.
“Direct ingestion from bottles or applicators is uncommon. Most poisonings occur through everyday, unintended contact with owners.
“In documented cases, even very small amounts, such as drops or accidental spills on to a cat’s coat, have caused life-threatening illness.”
The charity has urged owners to take precautions, including applying topical products away from pets, keeping cats away from contaminated bedding and seeking immediate veterinary advice if they suspect contact has occurred.