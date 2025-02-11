11 Feb 2025
Mozzarella underwent operation four years ago to remove mass that was third size of his brain.
Mozzarella has made it to 21, four years after a huge tumour was removed.
A cat is celebrating a 21st birthday years after specialist vets removed a massive brain tumour.
Mozzarella the cat – so called for his white coat – underwent an operation to remove a mass that was a third the size of his brain.
He was treated at Linnaeus-owned Cave Veterinary Specialists near Wellington, Somerset, where neurology specialist Simon Bertram said it was one of the largest brain tumours he had seen in a cat.
Mozzarella, diagnosed with a falcine meningioma, went on to make a full recovery, but developed an obsession with roast chicken, according to his owners.
Dr Bertram said: “Mozzarella arrived at Cave with a two-week history of unsteadiness and compulsive circling to the left.
“An MRI scan revealed a very large mass, which we suspected was a falcine meningioma and offered to operate.
“Mozzarella underwent a challenging surgery as the tumour did not want to come out without a fight.”