5 Apr
Vets were forced to remove both of two-year-old Stan’s eyes, which ruptured after the incident, but he is now recovering at home after multiple operations.
A cat is recovering at home after vets were forced to remove both of its eyes that had ruptured following a road traffic collision.
Periods of unresponsiveness and an unusual heart rhythm were also among the challenges for professionals facing the case of two-year-old Stan at Eastcott Veterinary Referrals in Swindon.
But a multi-stage treatment plan, involving several departments, meant they were eventually able to discharge him back to his home in south Wales.
James Haseler, Eastcott resident in dentistry oral and maxillofacial surgery, said: “Stan suffered severe facial injuries, including multiple jaw and skull fractures.
“Unfortunately, both of Stan’s eyes had also ruptured and needed to be removed.”
Initial surgery focused on separating his palate with oral splints and inserting a feeding tube to bypass the trauma area.
But a neurological assessment was then required when Stan experienced intermittent periods of not responding.
Dr Haseler added: “Things were further complicated as Stan had an abnormal heart rhythm for a cat and a low red blood cell count, so surgery was performed only when it was safe to do so.”
The final operations saw vets insert a large plate into Stan’s lower jaw to repair the fracture and remove his ruptured eyes.
Stan was discharged the following day, with his feeding tube still in place, though Dr Haseler is optimistic that will not be required for the long term.
He said: “He is an amazing cat and has retained all of his great personality throughout his treatment.
“It’s also very encouraging to hear that Stan is eating small amounts of food by mouth, meaning his feeding tube should be removed, and that he is navigating very well around the house.”