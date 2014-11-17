The pupil in the injured patient usually constricts immediately after the injury, but should be dilated to examine the lens as well as to prevent adhesions between the iris and the lens (posterior synechia) due to the inflammation. Different mydriatics can be used to dilate the pupil. Tropicamide (0.5 per cent to one per cent) or atropine (0.5 per cent) eye drops may be used. The latter is often required to achieve mydriasis in a very inflamed eye, as an inflamed iris responds more slowly to these drugs and repeated applications may be necessary.