The recommendation for annual revaccination has fit well with a consensus view that pet dogs and cats should have an annual health check, and the booster has been a valuable prompt to encourage owners to bring their pets to the veterinary practice. Uncoupling the annual health check from an annual vaccination visit risks some owners ceasing to attend, which would be detrimental to their pets’ well-being, as well as to the income of the veterinary practice. However, as concern increases regarding the potential for vaccines to cause severe adverse effects in cats, it becomes harder to justify continuing to vaccinate all cats, against all agents, every year.