20 Apr 2022
Third annual conference will be held on 2 September and features a range of speakers, including Sarah Heath, Anne McBride, Nathalie Dowgray and Sue Paterson.
Cats Protection’s annual Cat Behaviour Conference is being held online through The Webinar Vet on 2 September.
The conference is dedicated to cat behaviour, and organisers said it is ideal for veterinary professionals, those working in the animal welfare sector and those caring for cats.
The theme of the third annual conference is “Happy cat, happy owner – purrfect problem solving”. The day will be focused on feline behavioural issues, including practical advice and tips.
There will be live sessions, engaging Q&As and a segment focusing on the latest research in the area.
Sessions include:
Speakers include a range of cat behaviour experts, including renowned behaviourists Sarah Heath and Anne McBride, head of ISFM Nathalie Dowgray and dermatology specialist Sue Paterson.
For more information and to register your place, visit the conference website.