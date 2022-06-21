21 Jun 2022
A parliamentary reception was held at Holyrood to discuss the charity’s actions in Scotland to improve feline welfare, as well as some of its campaigning work.
Cats Protection joined 25 MSPs to discuss the charity’s efforts to improve feline welfare and campaign for cats across Scotland.
The parliamentary reception at Holyrood was sponsored by Mark Ruskell MSP, and was arranged to highlight ways politicians can help support Scotland’s 685,000 pet cats and their owners.
Among items discussed were Cats Protection’s campaign to encourage more landlords to allow tenants to keep cats and its calls for compulsory microchipping of pet cats to be introduced.
Alice Palombo, Cats Protection’s advocacy and government relations officer for Scotland, said: “It was wonderful to welcome so many MSPs who were keen to find out how they can support cats and the people who care about them.
“Scotland is a nation of cat lovers, with 20% of households owning one, so their welfare is important to a huge number of people. While Scotland already has some strong legislation in place to protect cats, there is always more that can be done, such as banning snares and introducing fireworks licensing.
“We were pleased to discuss these priorities with so many MSPs as part of our work to help cats in Scotland.”