11 Aug
Cats Protection is holding an online cat behaviour conference to help demystify one of the UK’s most misunderstood pets.
The event, on 11 September, will feature informative sessions and engaging Q&As focusing on a number of topics, including:
Cats Protection behaviour officer Daniel Cummings said: “Cats have subtle ways of communicating and are, therefore, renowned for being hard to read.
“We’re constantly being asked why they behave in the way they do, and it’s hard to find all this information in one place, which is why we wanted to hold an affordable and accessible event for anyone interested in understanding feline behaviour.”
According to the charity, the conference is ideal for veterinary professionals and everyone working in the animal welfare sector, as well as budding cat behaviourists.
It is also suitable for those whose work focuses on cats indirectly, including those studying for a relevant qualification.
The day will count as six hours of CPD and speakers include a range of cat behaviour experts, including welfare advocate Sarah Ellis, co-author of The Trainable Cat: A Practical Guide to Making Life Happier for You and Your Cat.
The conference will begin at 9:30am and be hosted by The Webinar Vet. Tickets cost £50 plus VAT and all content will be available for six months after the event for no extra fee.