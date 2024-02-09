9 Feb 2024
Representative of the welfare charity took their call for new laws to the Welsh parliament in Cardiff.
The protection of cat welfare in Wales will “lag behind” without the introduction of compulsory microchipping legislation, a leading charity has warned.
Cats Protection officials hosted a reception at the Senedd in Cardiff on 6 February in a move they hope will help to persuade members to support the idea.
The charity estimates that one in four of all cats in Wales – around 180,000 animals in all – do not currently have a microchip.
Legal requirements for cats aged 20 weeks and above to be microchipped will come into force in England from 10 June.
An advice page published by the Welsh Government last September also described microchipping as “good practice”, despite the lack of formal rules.
But the Cardiff Bay administration’s current animal welfare plan only commits ministers to considering extending current rules to cats and kittens.
Daryl Gordon, Cats Protection’s advocacy and government relations officer for Wales, said: “We don’t want to see Wales lag behind in this important welfare issue, so we’re urging the Welsh Government to act now to introduce the measure.
“Microchipping is a vital part of responsible cat ownership, ensuring cats can quickly be returned home if they’re lost and making it easier for rescue charities to help stray cats.
“We were thrilled to welcome so many MSs to our event, and it’s great to see politicians taking an interest in cat welfare. We’ll continue to work with politicians to push this measure forward.”