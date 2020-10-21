21 Oct 2020
The new annual report from Cats Protection will be used to aid the charity’s rehoming, neutering, education and advocacy work.
Cats Protection chief executive James Yeates with his cat Monkey.
A leading feline welfare charity has announced a new annual report into cats and their owners, with its first highlighting some key “welfare issues of concern”.
The Cats and their Stats (CATS) report – the UK’s largest and most comprehensive report into cats and their owners – has been launched by Cats Protection, and is based on more than 10,000 interviews with cat and non-cat owners.
Cats Protection chief executive James Yeates said: “The report celebrates the special relationship we have with felines, highlighting how cats bring joy to our lives, and how we can better understand and adjust to their complex needs and behaviours.
“We now have detailed data on cat welfare issues of concern, such as the number of unmicrochipped cats or the number of cats affected by airgun attacks, which will greatly help Cats Protection’s campaigning efforts and calls for positive action.”
Cats Protection plans to publish a CATS report every year, with a view to it being used to aid its rehoming, neutering, education and advocacy work.
One CATS report covers the UK, while regional versions for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are available. To view all reports, visit Cat Protection’s website.