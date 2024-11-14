14 Nov 2024
The solution controls gastrointestinal roundworms, lungworms, eyeworms, warbles, and sucking and biting lice, as well as mange mites and hornflies.
A broad-spectrum cattle parasite treatment is back in stock and available for UK farmers, Elanco has confirmed.
After what it described as a prolonged absence from the market due to manufacturing issues, Dectomax Pour On has returned for use in the UK market.
The solution controls gastrointestinal roundworms, lungworms, eyeworms, warbles, and sucking and biting lice, as well as mange mites and hornflies.
Matt Colston, Elanco technical consultant, said Dectomax can be used strategically around housing and while stock are at pasture to manage parasite burdens, improve productivity and drive growth rates in youngstock.
He added: “With stock across the country being housed this autumn, the relaunch of Dectomax comes at the ideal time to manage ectoparasites in all cattle, as well as treat for worms in youngstock.
“The product comes in a ready-to-use solution, is easy to apply with an applicator gun while cattle are in a race or crush, and can be administered up to five weeks before housing.”
He stressed the product should be administered according to weight to avoid underdosing and overdosing, and prevent resistance development. Full details are available online.