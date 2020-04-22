Cattle Ruminations Virtual Roadshow announced
Seven free online roadshows – where delegate charity donations are sought – are being run in collaboration with three world-class speakers in key areas of cattle lameness, reproduction and mastitis.
Ceva Animal Health has launched a Cattle Ruminations Virtual Roadshow to enable vets, registered mobility scorers and qualified foot trimmers to catch up on CPD during lockdown.
The online roadshows, which take place from 5 to 14 May, are being run in collaboration with three world-class speakers in the key areas of cattle lameness, reproduction and mastitis:
- Nick Bell (pictured), independent consultant to the dairy industry
- Patrick Lonergan, professor at University College Dublin School of Agriculture and Food Science
- Andy Biggs, director of a first opinion veterinary practice and commercial milk laboratory in Devon
Full schedule
- Tuesday 5 May, 7pm: Lameness in heifers, by Dr Bell (event code: Lameness 1)
- Wednesday 6 May, 3pm: Oocytes and endometrium – the influence of progesterone pre and post-service, presented by Prof Lonergan (event code: Repro 1)
- Thursday 7 May, 7pm: Mastitis – future decision-making – the future of on-farm diagnosis and how this will influence treatment protocols, presented by Dr Biggs (event code: Mastitis 1)
- Monday 11 May, 7pm: Life After formalin – future protocols for digital dermatitis control, presented by Dr Bell (event code: Lameness 2)
- Wednesday 13 May, 3pm: Lameness detection. What’s the new normal? – discussing new technologies and the future of lameness detection, by Dr Bell (event code: Lameness 3)
- Wednesday 13 May, 5pm: Farm forensics – when mastitis is bigger than the udder, presented by Dr Biggs (event code: Mastitis 2)
- Thursday 14 May, 7pm: Assisted reproduction unravelled – sexed semen and other conundrums, presented by Prof Lonergan (event code: Repro 2)
Register
To register for any of the roadshows, email the event team – stating your name, practice name or organisation, email address and the event code.
Details on joining the roadshow will be emailed a few days before each event.
Vetlife
A CPD certificate will be emailed to the email address submitted once each roadshow has finished.
While the roadshows are free of charge, Ceva is asking for voluntary donations to the charity, Vetlife. To donate, visit the Vetlife website and follow the instructions.