The pet travel scheme, introduced in 2000, has relaxed the restriction on the movement of dogs from the EU continental endemic countries to the UK (Shaw et al, 2003; Manser, 2004), which might have facilitated the introduction of exotic infections. The number of dogs travelling to the UK has increased, with about 411,582 dogs recorded between 2000 and 2008 (Mencke, 2011). Potentially, a significant reservoir of dogs is infected, which is expected to increase due to the importation of infected dogs and the progression of global warming and which, with the lack of local prophylactic measures, may allow competent vectors of this exotic disease to become established in the UK.