27 Aug 2026
The event delivers seven hours of CPD including species-specific presentations and topics such as nutrition and emotion.
Registrations are now open for the College of Animal Welfare’s (CAW) fifth Behaviour Congress.
The virtual event, held over Zoom, takes place on Thursday 12 November and offers seven hours of CPD.
It will feature expert speakers delivering sessions on a range of topics from nutrition to species-specific considerations.
Delegates can engage with the speakers in live interactive Q&A sessions and access on-demand recordings of the talks.
CAW CPD and events manager Claire Gregory welcomed Pet Remedy as the event’s exclusive sponsor this year, adding: “In response to delegate feedback, this year’s programme features a diverse range of topics, including canine, feline and exotic species-specific presentations, alongside sessions exploring nutrition and emotion.
“This marks the fifth year of CAW Behaviour Congress, and we hope delegates continue to find the event both informative and enjoyable.”
Registration can be found at Eventbrite, with early-bird discounts available until 18 September.