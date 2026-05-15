15 May 2026
The package would usually cost more than £700.
The College of Animal Welfare (CAW) is offering vet clinics the opportunity to help train the next generation of vet nurses for free in May as part of Veterinary Nurse Awareness Month (VNAM).
Practices that apply to become a designated Training Practice (TP) this month will receive access to CAW’s complete TP service for one year – a package typically costing £715 – for free.
TPs are vet clinics approved to support student vet nurses as they work through the practical elements of their qualification.
CAW’s package includes TP setup and approval support, clinical supervisor training, a dedicated point of contact at the college, access to the college’s Virtual Learning Environment (VLE), eLibrary and clinical supervisor forum, discounted CPD options and student recruitment support where applicable.
The college’s vice-principal of veterinary studies, Frank Taylor, said: “If your practice has been thinking about training veterinary nurses, now is the perfect time to get started and help shape the future of the profession.
“With this initiative, we want to remove barriers for practices to become a Training Practice and make it easier than ever to take that first step.”
CAW said it currently supports more than 750 practices throughout the UK in training SVNs.
Practices not currently registered as TP that wish to take advantage of the VNAM offer must submit a completed application form to the college by 31 May.