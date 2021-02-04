4 Feb 2021
Delegates who book their place before 28 February 2021 can attend the conference for the discounted early bird price of £125 plus VAT.
The College of Animal Welfare’s (CAW) annual Clinical Coach Congress is now open for 2021 registrations.
The event, running on Thursday 20 May 2021, is the UK’s largest conference dedicated solely to supporting clinical coaches and those involved in veterinary nurse training, and, for the first time, will be taking place virtually.
As an RCVS-recognised clinical coach standardisation event, the congress offers clinical coaches the opportunity to learn from expert industry speakers, listen to a variety of relevant lectures and gain eight hours of CPD.
This year’s event includes a line-up of lectures on topics including running successful tutorials, motivating students, understanding the E-portfolio, and many more. Delegates will also hear from a variety of exhibitors.
Claire Gregory, short course and events administrator at CAW, said: “It’s always a pleasure to welcome so many enthusiastic clinical coaches to one place, keen to improve on the key role they play in the professional development of their students.
“We are looking forward to providing an opportunity for clinical coaches to network and gain valuable CPD virtually.”
Delegates who book their place before 28 February 2021 can attend Clinical Coach Congress for the discounted early bird price of £125 plus VAT – saving £60.
For the full event agenda and further details about how to book, visit CAW’s website or telephone 01480 422060.