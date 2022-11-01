However, iCatCare’s vision to improve the lives of cats was always intended for a global audience and partnership with another veterinary organisation with the same goals would be key. The ISFM had already partnered with the AAFP on initiatives such as the JFMS, and the programme was licensed in the Americas as CFP (originally supported by Ceva, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Pfizer, now Zoetis). Both programmes launched officially in 2012 and would go on to change the future of feline medicine.