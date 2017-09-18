While the authors’ findings do not confirm a definite role for gluten in the multisystem signs shown in this case, the evidence is compelling, as the neurological signs occurred in the postprandial period, all signs resolved following removal of gluten from the dog‘s daily ration and because of similarities to the human condition (Davies, 2016). While true prevalence rates are not known, these gluten-related disorders are rarely reported. In soft-coated wheaten terriers with protein-losing enteropathy and/or protein-losing nephropathy, gluten was shown not to be the cause (Vaden et al, 2000a); however, in another study (Vaden et al, 2000b), some affected dogs did react to exposure to corn or farina cream of wheat, as well as other dietary components.