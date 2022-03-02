2 Mar 2022
Described as a premium, fast-acting and tasty chew to calm dogs facing stressful situations, it can be used daily or as needed.
Image © lazyllama / Adobe Stock
A fast-calming chew for dogs has been added by Ceva to its Adaptil range of veterinary behaviour products.
Adaptil Chew is described as a “premium, fast-acting and tasty chew to calm dogs when facing stressful situations”, including vet visits, thunderstorms and fireworks.
Non-addictive and able to be given as a treat from an owner’s hand, it relaxes dogs in 30 minutes and can be used daily, or as needed at times of stress.
Adaptil Chew’s formula consists of colostrum, green tea extract (L-theanine), L-tryptophan and thiamine (vitamin B1), and the bioactive molecules are said to work together to provide a calming effect on any age dog.
The green tea extract is an amino acid that increases the release of GABA, which plays a role in relaxation, while the L-tryptophan is an essential amino acid that helps make serotonin.
Abigail King, senior behaviour product manager at Ceva Animal Health, said: “Approximately 50% of dogs demonstrate at least one sign of fear when exposed to loud noises, with 80% of owners reporting that their dog finds various situations challenging.
“The calming pet supplements sector is the most important growth sector in the pet supplement market and with an increase in concern about pet wellness, together with a surge in dog adoption due to COVID-19, easy-to-give and effective calming products such as Adaptil Chew will be welcome additions to the market.”
Half a chew should be given to dogs weighing below 15kg, one chew for dogs of 16kg to 30kg and two chews to dogs above 30kg. Each pack has 30 chews and a shelf life of 24 months from production.
To support the launch of the chews, Ceva has produced an owner leaflet, videos and online materials, including infographics and online content. These are available on request through a Ceva Animal Health territory manager.
Further information on Adaptil products is available online.