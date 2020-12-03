3 Dec 2020
Tulaven 100mg/ml is licensed for treatment and metaphylaxis of bovine respiratory disease associated with Mannheimia haemolytica, Pasteurella multocida, Histophilus somni and Mycoplasma bovis.
Ceva Animal Health has added to its comprehensive range of treatments for bovine respiratory disease (BRD) by launching Tulaven 100mg/ml, which contains active ingredient tulathromycin.
Tulaven is licensed for the treatment and metaphylaxis of BRD associated with Mannheimia haemolytica, Pasteurella multocida, Histophilus somni and Mycoplasma bovis.
It joins Ceva’s existing range of BRD treatments – including Zeleris, Florkem, Meloxidyl and Allevinix – plus the Ceva-owned Ridgeway Biologicals, which has the ability to develop autogenous vaccines, and enhances Ceva’s expertise in the treatment of BRD.
Tulaven can also be used to treat infectious bovine keratoconjunctivitis associated with Moraxella bovis, as well as porcine respiratory disease complex associated with Actinobacillus pleuropneumoniae, P multocida, Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae, Haemophilus parasuis and Bordetella bronchiseptica.
Tulaven is licensed to treat the early stages of infectious pododermatitis (foot rot) in sheep associated with virulent Dichelobacter nodosus.
Tulaven is the first and only tulathromycin available in Ceva’s anti-shatter vials, which have 33% less impact on the environment.
Cuneyt Seckin, managing director of Ceva Animal Health UK and Ireland, said: “Ceva has been developing its expertise in the treatment of BRD for many years, with a wide range of treatment options and autogenous vaccines available for vets.
“The launch of Tulaven is the next addition to this range, enabling us to offer even more support to vets and farmers.”
For full details, contact a Ceva territory manager, telephone 01494 781510 or email.