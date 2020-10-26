26 Oct 2020
Available as an easy-to-use plug-in diffuser, new product helps cats “with more signs of stress, in more situations, and calms cats better than ever”.
Ceva Animal Health has extended its range of behaviour products by launching Feliway Optimum.
The company said Feliway Optimum is available as an easy-to-use plug-in diffuser and is said to help cats “with more signs of stress, in more situations, and calms cats better than ever”.
It added the product is proven “to help with more stress-related signs faster than existing pheromones”, with signs of stress improving until day 28 and visible from day 7.
The diffuser and refills last for 30 days.
Feliway Optimum was developed after research was carried out into the main feline pheromones that bind to receptors in the vomeronasal organ, sending signals to the accessory olfactory bulb.
This process, with new research into the feline pheromone receptor, has led to discovery of a new pheromone complex, which provides an “enhanced message of social confidence and safety” in the cat’s environment.
Abigail King, senior behaviour product manager at Ceva, said: “We have led the way with research for more than 20 years with Feliway Classic and Feliway Friends, but it is now time to go that step further.
“Feliway Optimum is an extremely exciting addition to the range, which will help solve all common signs of stress to provide enhanced serenity in a household. Nearly 60% of cats show visible signs of stress and Feliway Optimum will really help combat this with more than a 70% reduction.”
Full details of the new product are online.