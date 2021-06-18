18 Jun 2021
Company seeks to reassure cattle practices about continued availability of its progesterone-releasing device after hearing of inaccurate information being discussed.
Ceva Animal Health has sought to reassure cattle practices about availability of its progesterone-releasing device Prid Delta, following reports of inaccurate information circulating among some vets.
The company said Prid Delta continued to be available in packs of 100, with only some of its packs of 10 affected in the short term.
The company apologised for any inconvenience caused and said production of Prid Delta 10s was being increased. New stock is due to be with wholesalers in the first week of July.
In May, the company initiated a limited product recall at wholesaler level of a small number of batches of product, and an accompanying “caution in use letter” was issued to veterinary clinics.
For further details, contact a Ceva territory manager or the customer services team on 01494 781510.