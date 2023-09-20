20 Sept 2023
“Stock challenges” earlier in the year affected enzootic abortion of ewes vaccine Cevac Chlamydia.
Image: © ellenamani / Adobe Stock
Ceva has announced its enzootic abortion of ewes (EAE) vaccine is back in stock.
The company said it had “stock challenges” earlier in the year, but added Cevac Chlamydia was now widely available and vets and farmers were being urged to ensure flocks are vaccinated.
The vaccine can be used no later than four weeks before the rams go in, shearlings of one year plus can be vaccinated within four months before tupping and ewe lambs can be vaccinated from five months of age.
Roy Geary, regional director for northern Europe at Ceva Animal Health, said: “While we realise that the temporary delay of Cevac Chlamydia has been inconvenient to our valued sheep farmers we would like to thank all our customers for their patience and support during this challenging time.
“The vaccine supply is now available in the UK for the latter end of the season. Farmers tupping later in October should, therefore, be encouraged to vaccinate their flocks to protect their ewes from this devastating disease.”
Fiona Lovatt, past-president of the Sheep Veterinary Society and an RCVS-recognised specialist in sheep health and production, said: “It has been such a challenge recently to get hold of the vaccines and this has been incredibly frustrating for both sheep farmers and their vets.
“So, it is really very good news that there is new EAE vaccine stock available and it should be just about in time for those tupping later in October. An outbreak of EAE is devastating and vaccination is a key tool to protect ewes.”
Further information is available from Ceva account managers or at https://enzooticabortion.co.uk/