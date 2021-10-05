5 Oct 2021
Douxo S3 Calm pads offer, says company, targeted skincare solutions to hard-to-reach areas to soothe itchy and irritated skin and maintain skin barrier.
Ceva Animal Health has added soothing skin pads to its Douxo S3 skincare range.
The company said the pads provide “targeted skincare solutions to hard-to-reach areas to soothe itchy, irritated skin while maintaining the skin barrier”.
They join a range that includes shampoo and mousse, with the range containing high concentrations of ophytrium, a purified natural ingredient with a simultaneous threefold action to strengthen the mechanical barrier, restore the balance of the protective microbial flora and reduce irritation.
Andrew Fullerton, product manager for Douxo S3 at Ceva, said: “The new Douxo S3 Calm pads are a welcome addition to the Douxo S3 Calm range, providing another application method to encourage compliance among pet owners and provide support for cats and dogs with itchy, irritated or sensitive skin.
“The pads are easy to use and can effectively target and soothe hard-to-reach irritated skin.”
Further details are available from territory managers, by emailing [email protected] or by visiting the website www.douxo.com/uk