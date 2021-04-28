Mercury Challenge – the largest study on feline hypertension – with Andy Sparkes. The latest news from the Mercury Challenge, the largest international study on feline hypertension with more than 10,200 cats.

25 years of pheromone research – with Patrick Pageat. Be inspired by “The story of 25 years of pheromone research” and the science behind the new pheromone discovery – Feliway Optimum.

Abigail King, senior behaviour product manager at Ceva Animal Health, said: “The Ceva Cat Expertise 2021 event is designed for the whole veterinary team, and will provide online delegates with comprehensive and up-to-date information on feline hypertension and behaviour, including hands-on tips that can be incorporated into day-to-day work in practice, as well as an overview of feline opportunities and trends for the future.”