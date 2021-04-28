28 Apr
Half-day event – on Tuesday 25 May from noon to 4pm – will focus exclusively on cats, and is aimed at vets and VNs.
Ceva Animal health is hosting a digital event focusing exclusively on cats – Ceva Cat Expertise 2021.
The international half-day meeting is aimed at vets and VNs, and will feature the latest information on feline hypertension from a scientific as well as practice perspective, plus a review of opportunities and trends for cat-friendly clinics of the future.
It will also feature details from a cat behaviourist about how cats coped during the pandemic, a round table discussion and the story of 25 years of pheromone research, culminating in Ceva’s new Feliway Optimum.
The full programme includes:
Abigail King, senior behaviour product manager at Ceva Animal Health, said: “The Ceva Cat Expertise 2021 event is designed for the whole veterinary team, and will provide online delegates with comprehensive and up-to-date information on feline hypertension and behaviour, including hands-on tips that can be incorporated into day-to-day work in practice, as well as an overview of feline opportunities and trends for the future.”
