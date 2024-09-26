26 Sept
November session will cover entire disease process of myxomatous mitral valve disease.
Leading veterinary cardiology specialists have been lined up for a live free webinar covering the entire myxomatous mitral valve disease (MMVD) process in dogs.
Sessions will cover pathology to current treatment approaches and future advancements in therapy, with the live broadcast on Thursday 14 November at 5pm.
Details of the international canine cardiology webinar are:
To register online, visit the webinar sign-up page.