29 Jul 2020
Adaptil manufacturer adds to its portfolio by acquiring ThunderWorks, best known for its ThunderShirt range of calming coats to reduce anxiety in pets.
Ceva Animal Health has added to its range of veterinary behavioural products by acquiring ThunderWorks, which makes coats to reduce anxiety in pets.
Ceva said the “exciting acquisition is a natural fit” for the company’s extensive existing behavioural range, which includes the full Adaptil portfolio, and will enable it to offer a wider variety of effective and easy-to-use anxiety solutions for dogs.
It will mean Ceva is responsible for the UK sales and marketing of the popular ThunderShirt, and will be able to use its reach in the veterinary sector to allow it to reach a wider market.
Abbie King, senior behaviour product manager for Ceva, said: “We have always been fans of the ThunderShirt range and we are therefore delighted with the acquisition, which will further strengthen our extensive portfolio of behavioural products that work in synergy with one another to provide pet owners with comprehensive anxiety solutions.”