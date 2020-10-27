27 Oct 2020
Ceva Animal Health adds to its Douxo offering with launch of Douxo Care Auricular Lotion.
Image © goodluz / Adobe Stock
Douxo Care Auricular Lotion – a non-oily cleaner that removes excess wax and debris from the ear canal and skin in both cats and dogs – has been launched by Ceva Animal Health.
The latest addition to the Douxo range can be used for routine ear cleaning and removal of wax, and as a cleaner before ear treatments.
Described as fast-drying and pleasant to use, it can also be adapted for routine cleaning of skin folds and around the eyes.
The lotion contains phytosphingosine, which “supports the skin’s natural barrier”, and rhamnosoft for a soothing effect. It features a unique micellar formulation allowing a degreasing action while avoiding oily texture.
Douxo Care Auricular Lotion is free of parabens and ethylic alcohol, and comes in a refreshing green tree fragrance.
Andrew Fullerton, Douxo product manager at Ceva Animal Health, said: “Following requests from dermatologists to launch this product in the UK, we are very excited to add Douxo Care Auricular Lotion to the UK range. It will provide a gentle, yet effective and soothing, option for dogs and cats needing regular ear cleaning.”
Douxo Care Auricular Lotion can be used alongside the Douxo S3 range.
For more information, email [email protected] or visit the Douxo website.