28 Jan 2021
DOUXO S3 PYO pads contain the active ingredient ophytrium, and chlorhexidine at 3%.
Ceva Animal Health has extended its DOUXO S3 skincare range.
It has launched DOUXO S3 PYO pads, which contain the active ingredient ophytrium and chlorhexidine at 3%.
Ophytrium is a purified natural ingredient from Ophiopogon japonicus, which strengthens the mechanical skin barrier restores the balance of protective microbial flora and reduces irritation, while soothing the skin. Chlorhexidine is both antibacterial and antifungal.
The purifying cotton pads, available in packs of 30, can be used on dogs and cats and provide antibacterial and anti fungal efficacy within one minute. They are free from soap, parabens, sulphates, phthalates, colourants and nanoparticles.
Andrew Fullerton, product manager for DOUXO S3 at Ceva, said: “The new DOUXO S3 range has been well received by both veterinary professionals and their clients since its launch, who find that the products are not only effective and well tolerated, but also easy to use.
“The DOUXO S3 PYO pads will enhance this range by offering an easy-to-administer antiseptic action while hydrating and maintaining the skin’s ecosystem.”