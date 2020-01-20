20 Jan 2020
Talks by small animal internal medicine specialist Rosanne Jepson will cover hypertension when it presents with concurrent diseases, and managing feline CKD.
Image © pisauikan / Pixabay
Feline hypertension and chronic kidney disease (CKD) will be covered in depth at an evening CPD meeting in February.
The meeting will be led by Rosanne Jepson, associate professor and small animal internal medicine specialist at the RVC, and hosted by Ceva Animal Health.
The evening, which is free, will consist of two talks.
The first is “Hypertension and concurrent diseases”, and will cover how veterinarians should manage and treat hypertension when it presents with other concurrent diseases, such as CKD and hyperthyroidism.
Dr Jepson will follow this with a talk offering an “Overview of diagnosis and stage-specific management of feline CKD”. It will review the updated International Renal Interest Society guidelines, and discuss diagnosis and management of CKD in early and later stages.
The event, which accounts for two hours of CPD, will take place on 18 February at the Mercure London North Watford Hunton Park Hotel, which is close to junctions 19 and 20 of the M25. A buffet will be served at 7:30pm, with the first talk starting at 8pm.
To register for the CPD, contact your Ceva account manager or email your name, practice name and telephone number to [email protected]