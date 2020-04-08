8 Apr 2020
‘Wave Goodbye to Pain’ campaign aims to highlight impact of pain relief in lame cattle and role it plays in improving recovery time.
A campaign raising awareness of the importance pain relief plays in lame cattle has been launched by Ceva Animal Health.
The “Wave Goodbye to Pain” (#wavegoodbyetopain) campaign is being targeted at vets and farmers, and will be supported by a social media, advertising and PR campaign.
The campaign was launched following a University of Nottingham study that revealed NSAIDs had a synergistic effect when given alongside effective hoof trimming1.
A second study shows 52% of of farmers are aware of the need for pain relief, up from 36% in 20062.
Gemma Robinson, ruminant veterinary advisor at Ceva Animal Health – which makes Ketofen 10% – said: “Attitudes on the use of pain relief have changed significantly over the past 10 years(2) and dairy farmers can have a positive influence by ensuring they recognise the value of NSAIDs and prioritise their use on farm.
“It is important vets discuss NSAIDs with their clients, both to manage illness and for routine procedures, and our ‘Wave Goodbye to Pain’ campaign will help encourage farmers to think about their current pain management plan, take action and seek help from their vet.”
Resources for the campaign have been trialled by Scarsdale Vets before the wider roll out.
Further information on the campaign is on the website.