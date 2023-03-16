16 Mar 2023
Manufacturer of Amodip unveils online series, “Looking hypertension in the eye”.
© Dmitry / Adobe Stock
A course has launched aiming to help vets and VNs get the most out of their ocular exams, and gain confidence identifying lesions associated with feline hypertension.
Ceva Animal Health, manufacturer of feline hypertension treatment Amodip, has launched a course called “Looking hypertension in the eye”.
Presented by Ben Blacklock, senior lecturer in veterinary ophthalmology at The University of Edinburgh, it is described as a compact and practical series of 10 short videos grouped into four sessions, and also features a quiz for each module.
Course content covers the patient and equipment set-up for getting the most from an ophthalmoscope, determining what is normal and abnormal during ocular examinations, an overview of ocular pathologies associated with hypertensions, avoiding common pitfalls and mistakes, and hints and tips for taking photographs of the fungus on a mobile phone.
Suzanne Page, cardionephrology and hypertension product manager at Ceva, said: “One in five cats over nine years of age suffer from hypertension1 and the eye is one of the organs most susceptible to hypertensive injury, with approximately 50% of cats affected2.
“Our new feline ophthalmology course is ideal for vets who want to get the most out of their ocular exams and gain confidence in identifying ocular lesions associated with feline hypertension.”
The webinar is available via the Ceva website.