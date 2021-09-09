9 Sept 2021
Company behind Adaptil and Feliway has launched an “eye-catching new range of marketing materials” to raise awareness of support in the fireworks season.
Ceva Animal Health has updated its range of marketing materials to raise awareness of supporting cats and dogs during the fireworks season.
Described as an “eye-catching display”, the maker of Adaptil and Feliway wants to persuade owners to talk to veterinary teams about how they can look after pets in periods when fireworks are being let off.
The range includes waiting room wall display materials and a window sticker, with products featuring the strapline “Provide them with a bubble of calm this fireworks season”. They also detail the Ceva range, including its ThunderShirt range of calming coats that can help reduce anxiety.
Ceva said it will also be running its build a den fireworks competition in October, where practices decorate waiting rooms to demonstrate how a den can reassure dogs. Photos can be posted on Facebook and the top 10 can win prizes.
To order materials, contact a Ceva territory manager or email [email protected]