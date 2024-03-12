12 Mar 2024
New Feliway product’s “relaxing liquid” helps strengthen relationship between animals and owners.
Ceva Animal Health has launched Happy Snack by Feliway, describing it as “the first and only relaxing liquid snack which comforts cats in challenging and unsettling situations”.
Happy Snack is designed to strengthen the relationship between cats and their owners and contains a unique composition featuring alpha-casozepine, a natural milk protein with proven appeasing properties.
In a lickable format, Happy Snack is convenient for cats and kittens from 12 weeks of age, on the move and in the home, and can be used directly from the sachet, on food or from a finger.
Claire Gibbs, marketing manager at Ceva Animal Health, said: “Seventy-two per cent of cats exhibit at least one stress-related behaviour such as scratching the furniture, urinating or defecating outside the litter tray and hiding away for long periods of time.
“Happy Snack can comfort cats in stressful situations and strengthen the relationship between cats and their owners, giving cat owners even more options to enable them to live happily with their cats.”
