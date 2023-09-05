5 Sept 2023
Gabbrovet Multi is first and only ready-to-use solution licensed to treat both cryptosporidium and Escherichia coli diarrhoea in calves.
Ceva has launched Gabbrovet Multi, described as the first and only ready-to-use solution licensed to treat both cryptosporidium and Escherichia coli diarrhoea in calves.
Cryptosporidiosis is the most common cause of neonatal diarrhoea in calves below one month of age, while E coli is considered the second most important pathogen affecting calves on UK farms.
Gabbrovet Multi contains paramomycin as its active ingredient and replaces Gabbrovet Solution.
Gabbrovet Multi can be administered in milk or water, comes as a ready-to-use solution with a dosing cap and is available in 250ml, 500ml or 1L presentations.
Harry Walby, ruminant veterinary advisor at Ceva Animal Health, said: “Gabbrovet Multi is the first and only ready-to-use solution for the convenient treatment of both cryptosporidium and E coli, two of the most common causes of neonatal scour in calves.
“Alongside Gabbrovet Multi, Ceva also has a wide range of products to support the management of calves with scour including Meloxidyl, Rehydion and Diarsanyl.”
Gabbrovet Multi also treats gastrointestinal infections caused by E coli in pigs. Full details are available from a Ceva territory manager or by emailing [email protected]