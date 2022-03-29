29 Mar 2022
Journals have been launched to support company’s behaviour product ranges.
Ceva Animal Health has launched journals for puppies and kittens to support its veterinary behaviour products Adaptil and Feliway.
The puppy journal has been written alongside a leading behaviourist and has been updated to include new information.
The 30-page journal is described as a helpful guide featuring comprehensive information on puppy ownership, including a checklist of items to buy, tips for bringing puppies home and training and socialisation, and guidance on toilet training, dental, skin care and behavioural matters.
The new kitten journal includes information on settling in a new kitten and hints on toilet training, going outside for the first time and behaviour kittens can show as they get older.
Both journals include vaccination records, and a place for owners to keep favourite memories, and important puppy and kitten dates.
Gwen Bailey, behaviourist and author who has coordinated with Ceva on the puppy journal, said: “The first few weeks of a puppy and kitten’s life is undoubtedly the most important as they are learning a new way of life with their new family.
“The new puppy and kitten journals will provide new owners with helpful hints and tips to help them settle their new pet as quickly and smoothly as possible into their new home, and enable owners to understand the principles of raising their puppy and kitten so they will enjoy their company for many years to come.”
Copies can be ordered through a Ceva territory manager or by emailing [email protected]