2 Oct 2025
The videos are designed to educate vets on gentle cat handling to reduce the animals’ fear and stress during clinical visits and treatment.
Season two offers eight short videos offering practical advice on how to recognise behavioural signs in cats.
Ceva Animal Health and International Cat Care (iCatCare) have launched a second series of free online training videos to help veterinary professionals improve their handling of cats.
The organisation and the cat welfare charity have released the second season of videos as part of the Feliway Cat Handling Programme.
The programme launched a first series of videos that has been completed by more than 50,000 professionals around the world, in 2018.
Season one offered a range of training videos, quizzes and tests on aspects of care from removing a cat from a carrier or veterinary cage to administering oral products and placing intravenous catheters.
Season two is said to expand on the topics further with eight short videos offering practical advice on how to recognise behavioural signs of fear, acute pain and frustration, make clinics more cat-friendly and on the use of anxiolytics and sedation for examination.
The videos, produced by veterinary and feline behaviour experts at iCatCare for vets, nurses, technicians and wider support staff, are designed to enhance cat welfare and reduce their stress in the vet clinic environment.
International Cat Care’s chief executive Nicola Martin said: “For many years now, Ceva has partnered with iCatCare to innovate in education about feline behaviour and our interactions with cats.
“This collaboration is continuing with a new season of short cat handling videos designed to both inform and inspire.
“Any initiative that makes feline veterinary visits less stressful for the cat (and their carers) is to be applauded, and these new videos will be an invaluable resource to anyone who wants to improve their clinic for cats.”