8 Feb 2021
Company to donate £2 to Vetlife for every veterinary professional completing course throughout February and March.
Mike Martin.
Ceva Animal Health is hosting a free online cardiology course on mitral valve disease (MVD) in dogs.
The course, called “Managing mitral valve disease from start to finish”, is an exclusive mini series course that accounts for four hours’ CPD in six short sessions.
Mike Martin, a leading veterinary cardiologist, and Alison Lambert, vet business thought leader, present the course.
The sessions consist of a practical review of MVD, and how to diagnose and stage it by following the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine Consensus guidelines.
It will also feature top tips on treating and managing dogs with MVD with diuretic management, a step-by-step guide to treatment options for acute and long-term management of congestive heart failure, and how to troubleshoot failure cases. It features a bonus “communicating cardiology session”.
Ceva said it would donate £2 for every veterinary professional completing the course in February and March 2021.
Full details are available online.