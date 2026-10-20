20 Oct 2026
The company is reminding clients to consult their vet for tailored plans to help them cope with fireworks this autumn.
Image: Metallic Citizen / Adobe Stock
Ceva Animal Health has urged owners of nervous pets to consult their vets ahead of firework season this autumn.
The animal health company is informing owners their vets can check for underlying medical issues that may impact how pets cope with stress.
Clinicians can also discuss tailored treatment plans, which could include pheromone products, nutraceutical supplements, prescription medications and behaviour modification plans.
Ceva offers anxiolytics including Feliway diffusers and sprays for cats and Adaptil diffusers, sprays and collars for dogs.
The company also recommends clients ensure pets have a safe space to retreat to, are kept inside before it goes dark and that the sights and sounds of fireworks are masked as much as possible.
Vet Sarah Endersby, technical manager for Ceva’s companion animal well-being range, said: “Protecting pets during fireworks season is about more than managing stress, it’s about preserving the bond between people and their animals.
“With the right combination of scientifically backed products and practical care, owners can help their pets feel secure, safe and relaxed, strengthening the human-animal connection that is so central to their well-being.”